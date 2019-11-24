Coyotes host the Oilers in Western Conference battle

Edmonton Oilers (15-7-3, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-8-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers square off in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Coyotes have gone 5-1-1 against division opponents. Arizona has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 81.4% of opponent chances.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Oilers are 5-2-1 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is fourth in the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 18 total points while scoring four goals and adding 14 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 18 goals and has 46 points. Leon Draisaitl has recorded 21 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).