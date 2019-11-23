McKay carries Cent. Michigan past Trinity Christian 106-60

Kevin McKay scored 18 points as Central Michigan easily defeated Trinity Christian 106-60 on Saturday.

David DiLeo added 16 points for the Chippewas, while Rob Montgomery chipped in 15.

Deschon Winston had 12 points for Central Michigan (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Central Michigan has scored over 100 points in four games this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Deantre DeYoung had 17 points for the Trolls. Josh Shannon added 14 points. James Pennington had nine rebounds.

Central Michigan takes on DePaul on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25