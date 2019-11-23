Late goals give Flamengo dramatic Copa Libertadores title

Gabriel of Brazil's Flamengo celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's River Plate during the Copa Libertadores final soccer match at the Monumental stadium in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP Photo

Flamengo has beaten River Plate 2-1 with two late goals to win its second Copa Libertadores in dramatic fashion.

Defending champion River opened the scoring at Monumental Stadium in the 14th minute through striker Rafael Santos Borré, and the Argentine side looked good to become the first back-to-back winner in 18 years.

But Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa scored in the 88th minute and in the second minute of injury time to give the Rio de Janeiro giant their first South American crown in 38 years.

Gabriel and River’s Exequiel Palacios were sent off before the final whistle.

Flamengo is Brazil’s most popular club. It reached the final after beating Ecuador’s Emelec and compatriots Internacional and Gremio.

The first single-match final of the Copa was moved from Santiago to the Peruvian capital because of street protests in Chile.