Williams leads Howard to 2nd win, beating Morgan St. 20-15

Quinton Williams hit Michael Cornwell on an 8-yard touchdown toss in the final seconds of the game and Howard then held off a Morgan State charge to claim a 20-15 victory on Saturday.

Cornwell scored with 39 seconds remaining in the game. The Bears then drove to Howard’s 30 with three seconds left. DeAndre Harris threw into the end zone where the ball was batted down on the final play of the game, allowing Howard to escape with just its second victory of the season.

Williams threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and Dedrick Parson rushed for 170 yards and another score for Howard (2-10, 2-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The Bison had lost seven straight coming into the season finale for both teams.

Howard took its first lead when Williams hit Kyle Anthony from the 6 for a 14-8 advantage with 7:24 left in the third. The Bears answered to retake the lead 15-14 when E’Munn Parker ran it from the 7 with 3:16 remaining in the game.

The Bears (3-9, 2-6) were led by Harris who threw for 245 yards and one touchdown. Wesley Wolfolk hauled in four passes for 116 yards and a score.