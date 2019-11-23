No. 7 Virginia beats UMass 58-46 in Tip-Off tournament

Virginia's Jay Huff dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. AP Photo

Braxton Key scored 16 points and No. 7 Virginia used its stifling defense to hand UMass its first loss of the season, 58-46, on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (5-0), who limited the Minutemen to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.

Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for Massachusetts (5-1).

Virginia led by five points at the half and by three points after a short jumper from Pierre to open the second half.

But the Cavaliers held UMass to four points over the next 14 minutes. A dunk by Mamadi Diakite on a lob from Clark highlighted the run that put Virginia in control at 49-33.

Key had Virginia’s first two baskets and 11 of his points in the first half and closed the scoring with a breakaway dunk.

UMass tried to speed up the pace, opening the game with a trapping press. But the Minutemen hit just three of their first 14 shots.

Diakite, who came in averaging just under 16 points a game, scored only four points in 21 minutes. He played three minutes in the first half, picking up his second foul 8½ minutes into the game and didn’t score his first basket until eight minutes into the second half.

But 7-foot-1 Huff picked up the slack. He hit four of his first seven shots.

The Cavaliers’ defense held UMass without a field goal for six minutes in the opening half and led 29-13 after a 3-pointer from Casey Morsell.

But UMass scored 11 straight points to close the half, part of a 13-0 run. Tre Mitchell’s third straight layup cut the deficit to 29-24 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

UMass: The Minutemen had scored at least 80 points in the past three games and came in averaging 78.4 points per game.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have won the past six November tournaments they entered and are 137-36 in nonconference games under coach Tony Bennett.

UP NEXT

UMass: The Minutemen will play the loser of Saturday’s game between Arizona State and St. John’s in Sunday’s third-place game.

Virginia: The Cavaliers will play for the championship on Sunday against the Arizona State-St. John’s winner.