Drexel battles Rosemont College

Rosemont College vs. Drexel (3-3)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons will be taking on the Ravens of Division III Rosemont College. Drexel is coming off an 86-74 win at home over Bryant in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: James Butler has averaged 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds this year for Drexel. Zach Walton is also a key contributor, with 14 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAMES: In six appearances this season, Drexel's James Butler has shot 60 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel went 5-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Dragons offense scored 76.3 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25