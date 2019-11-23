Tampa Bay takes on non-conference foe Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (10-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim travels to Tampa Bay for a non-conference matchup.

The Lightning are 4-2-1 on their home ice. Tampa Bay has scored 68 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with seven.

The Ducks have gone 4-6-1 away from home. Anaheim averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with seven goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 20 points. Alex Killorn has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 18 points, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists. Derek Grant has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks Injuries: None listed.