McDavid and the Oilers visit the Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (14-7-3, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-9-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Vegas. He's first in the league with 44 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Golden Knights are 6-2-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Oilers are 4-2-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Edmonton ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.8 shots per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals and has recorded 20 points. William Karlsson has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

McDavid has collected 44 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 28 assists for the Oilers. Zack Kassian has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).