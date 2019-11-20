Robinson’s record night helps Heat beat Cavs, 124-100

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, left, drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Duncan Robinson set Miami records for 3-pointers in a quarter and a half on his way to 29 points, and the Heat remained unbeaten at home this season with a 124-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Playing in front of his college coach — the Cavs' John Beilein, who had Robinson at Michigan — the second-year guard was 9 for 15 from the field, with all those shots coming from behind the arc. Robinson set team marks with seven 3-pointers in the second quarter and eight in the first half.

His flurry helped Miami tie a franchise mark with 75 first-half points. The lead was 27 at the break and the Heat stayed in control the rest of the way. Kevin Love's jumper with 9:07 left got Cleveland to 102-86 and capped a 13-3 run, but the Cavs didn't get any closer.

Tyler Herro scored 22 points for Miami, which had no problem on a night when Jimmy Butler missed 12 of his first 13 shots and finished with 21 points.

Love scored 25 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton added 19 points.

The Heat record for 3-pointers in a game is 10, a mark held by Mario Chalmers and Brian Shaw. Robinson had three shots in the final moments to get his 10th — missing them all. He connected on one with about 15 seconds left, but it was waved off by a shot clock violation.

It was Cleveland's 17th consecutive loss in Miami, a stretch that started during the 2010-11 season — LeBron James' first with the Heat after leaving the Cavaliers for the first time.

The Heat record for 3-pointers in a half had been six, held by many and done most recently by Wayne Ellington in the second half against Toronto on April 11, 2018. The record for 3s in a quarter also was six — Ellington did that twice (the Toronto game in 2018, and against Atlanta in 2017), and Shaw did it first against Milwaukee in 1993.

Those marks belong to Robinson now.

He had 24 points by halftime, all on 3-pointers. That was better than his full-game career best of 23, set at home earlier this season against Houston.

Robinson’s high in three seasons under Beilein at Michigan was 21. His only 30-point effort in college came in 2014 — for Williams against Amherst in the 2014 NCAA Division III semifinals. His G League high last season was 36 for Sioux Falls.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland's 17-game losing streak at Miami has included 74 players and six coaches. The Cavs' last win in Miami was Jan. 25, 2010. ... Cleveland starters Cedi Osman, Darius Garland and Sexton were a combined 2 for 17 for seven points in 43 first-half minutes. They didn't start the second half.

Heat: Miami improved to 10-3, tying the best 13-game start in team history. The 1995-96, 1999-2000, 2012-13 and 2013-14 Heat also were 10-3. ... Adebayo was 4 for 4 in the opening three minutes, and finished 5 for 5. ... Erik Spoelstra improved to 533-366 in 899 games as Heat coach. His milestone 900th is Friday in Chicago.

HEAT AT HOME

The Heat are 6-0 at home, the first time that's happened since 2012-13. The biggest deficit they've faced at home this season is eight points — every other team in the league has trailed by more at home at least once.

THOMPSON RESTS

The Cavaliers gave Tristan Thompson the night off to rest, mindful that they have a back-to-back later this week. It was the first game Thompson has missed this season — but the third straight Cavaliers at Heat game in which he hasn't played.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Heat: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday.