EWU pays visit to BC

Eastern Washington (2-1) vs. Boston College (3-1)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Boston College look to bounce back from losses. Eastern Washington came up short in an 82-60 game at Saint Louis on Wednesday. Boston College lost 100-85 loss at home to Belmont on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Boston College has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Kim Aiken Jr. has connected on 20 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 20 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25