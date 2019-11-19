Northern Iowa looks to remain perfect

Cornell College vs. Northern Iowa (4-0)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will be taking on the Rams of Division III Cornell College. Northern Iowa is coming off a 77-72 overtime win at home over Northern Colorado in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Spencer Haldeman has averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Haldeman is AJ Green, who is averaging 12.8 points and four rebounds per game.SOLID SPENCER: Through four games, Northern Iowa's Spencer Haldeman has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers offense put up 62.7 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25