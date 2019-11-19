Wright State goes up against Urbana

Urbana vs. Wright State (3-1)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wright State Raiders are set to battle the Blue Knights of NAIA school Urbana. Wright State lost 72-71 loss at home against Kent State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Loudon Love has averaged 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds this year for Wright State. Bill Wampler has paired with Love with 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.LEADING LOUDON: In four appearances this season, Wright State's Loudon Love has shot 60 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State went 4-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Raiders put up 72.4 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

