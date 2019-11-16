Schwartz, No. 25 Colorado race past San Diego 71-53

Colorado guard Tyler Bey tries to get around San Diego forward Jared Rodriguez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. AP Photo

D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, helping No. 25 Colorado run past scrappy San Diego 71-53 on Saturday night, coach Tad Boyle's 10th winner in 10 home openers.

Tyler Bey added 14 points and two impressive blocked shots on Braun Hartfield, one a thunderous rejection and the other a swipe and steal that was equally athletic.

Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wight IV each chipped in 11 points for the Buffaloes (2-0), who avenged losses to the Toreros (2-3), of the West Coast Conference, in each of the last seasons.

Colorado's superior depth wore down the Tereros, who were playing for the third time in five nights, and the Buffs used an 18-0 run to turn a tight 46-42 game into a blowout.

The Tereros, who had to replace four graduating seniors from a team that advanced to the NIT for the first time in program history, got 10 points each from Noel Coleman and Joey Calcaterra.

San Diego trailed 30-27 at halftime but Marion Humphrey picked up his second and third fouls within 30 seconds and took a seat, and the Buffs were in the bonus with 14:21 remaining.

Schwartz sank four free throws and a 3-pointer to put Colorado ahead 46-37.

Humphrey, the son of former Denver Broncos running back Bobby Humphrey, finished with just four points, six below his average and equal to the number of personal fouls he committed.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Tereros hung tough for 25 minutes but they got sloppy with the wave after wave of fresher bodies the Buffs sent onto the court and committed too many fouls to pull off a win over Colorado for the third consecutive year.

Colorado: The Buffaloes put this one away by holding San Diego scoreless for over six minutes during their big run in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ranked for the first time since Jan. 13, 2014, the Buffaloes' blowout ensured this one won't be a cameo.

UP NEXT

San Diego: The Toreros return home to take on rival San Diego State on Wednesday night.

Colorado: The Buffaloes get a day off before hosting UC-Irvine on Monday night.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton