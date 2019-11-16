Kuemper records shutout, Coyotes beat Flames 3-0

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) reaches out to make a glove save on a shot as Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan (23) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo

Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots and slammed an opponent to the ice during a brawl in the second period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 Saturday.

After Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau cross-checked Arizona’s Jason Demers late in the second period while Demers was down on the ice, Kuemper put the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk in a headlock and flipped him off his feet. Tkachuk came up swinging and landed a few blows on Kuemper in a dustup that also included Calgary goaltender David Rittich barreling in from the other side of the rink.

The crowd chanted Kuemper’s name as he returned to the net. Three Flames and two Coyotes combined for 14 penalty minutes. Vinnie Hinostroza served Kuemper’s four-minute roughing penalty, and Rasmus Andersson sat for two minutes on Rittich’s behalf.

Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg and Lawson Crouse scored, and Arizona won for the third time in four games.

Kuemper and forward Nick Schmaltz played in their 200th career NHL games.

STARS 5, OILERS 4, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 1:14 into overtime, and Dallas beat Edmonton for its third consecutive win.

Benn converted a backhand to close out Dallas’ 3-0-1 trip to Canada. It was Benn’s first goal since Oct. 10 and his second on the season.

Jason Dickinson, Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars (11-8-2), who have won 10 of 12 overall.

Jujhar Khaira scored two goals for the Oilers (13-6-3), who have lost two of three. Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear also scored.

JETS 4, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and Winnipeg overcame Steven Stamkos’ 400th goal and beat Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old Stamkos is the ninth active player and 98th overall to reach the milestone.

Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, which is on a 6-1-1 roll. The Jets are 9-1-1 in one-goal games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves. Victor Hedman got his fourth of the season for Tampa Bay. Anthony Cirelli also scored.

KINGS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Carter scored in his 1,000th career game and Los Angeles beat Vegas for its third straight victory.

Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who are on their longest win streak of the season. Nikolai Prokhorkin scored his first career goal, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves.

Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who have lost five straight. William Karlsson also scored, and Malcolm Subban made 21 saves.

Carter tipped Matt Roy’s shot from the blue line to put the Kings ahead 4-3 at 12:42 of the third period. It was the 371st career goal and 713th point for Carter, who also played his 500th game with the Kings.

HURRICANES 4, WILD 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov’s goal 1:33 into overtime lifted Carolina to a victory over Minnesota.

Joel Edmundson, Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for Carolina. James Reimer made 32 saves.

Luke Kunin, Zach Parise and Carson Soucy, who netted his first NHL goal, scored for the Wild. Dave Dubnyk made 24 saves.

PENGUINS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dominik Kahun scored two goals and Pittsburgh routed Toronto.

Kahun matched a career-high with three points. Bryan Rust also had a three-point game, with a short-handed goal and two assists.

Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who bounced back from Friday’s 2-1 loss at New Jersey. The Penguins have won three of their last seven games, but have points in seven of their last nine games.

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for Pittsburgh. Jarry has allowed two or fewer goals in four of five outings.

Jason Spezza scored his second for Toronto. The Maple Leafs lost their fifth straight, their longest skid of the season.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 31 shots for Toronto in his NHL debut.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice during New York’s three-goal, third-period rally, and the Islanders beat Philadelphia in a shootout.

Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal combined to erase a 3-0 deficit in the final 13 minutes of regulation, and Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored in the shootout.

The Islanders are on a 13-0-1 roll that has vaulted them into second place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington. It’s New York’s longest stretch without a regulation loss since a 15-game run in 1982.

Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots for the Islanders.

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers.

CAPITALS 3, BRUINS 2, SO.

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie tied it with 59 seconds left in regulation and Jakub Vrana scored the decisive goal in the shootout as Washington beat Boston in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Charlie Coyle scored to open the shootout for Boston, but Braden Holtby stopped the next four tries. Nicklas Backstrom tied it on Washington’s third try and then, after Jaroslav Halak’s glove save on Alex Ovechkin went to a replay review, Vrana scored the winner.

Holtby stopped 21 shots for Washington, which outshot the Bruins 44-23 in regulation. Travis Boyd scored in regulation for the NHL-best Capitals.

David Pastrnak scored to break a second-period tie, and Coyle also had a goal in regulation for Boston. Halak made 42 saves for Boston, which has beaten the Capitals just once in 15 tries (0-11-4).

PANTHERS 4, RANGERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice to lead Florida over New York.

Mike Hoffman and Brett Connolly also scored, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had three assists for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to help coach Joel Quenneville get his 900th career victory.

Huberdeau increased his career total to 252 assists, taking over the franchise record after coming in tied with Stephen Weiss.

Ryan Strome, Artemi Panarin and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Rangers, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 26 saves.

SABRES 4, SENATORS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored four goals to lead Buffalo over Ottawa.

It was the first four-goal performance of Eichel’s five-year NHL career, and the first by a Sabres player since Thomas Vanek in April 2010. It was Eichel’s second hat trick, with the first coming on Dec. 15, 2017, against Carolina.

The Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 10-6-3.

Linus Ullmark made 21 saves for Buffalo.

Tyler Ennis and Anthony Duclair scored for Ottawa, which lost after consecutive wins. Craig Anderson made 28 saves.