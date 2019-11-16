Henderson and Gomez out of England game in Kosovo

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England's final European Championship qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday due to illness and injury respectively.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson missed the 7-0 home win over Montenegro on Thursday after arriving in the England camp with a viral infection and he has not fully recovered, the FA said in a news release on Saturday.

Gomez, Henderson’s Liverpool teammate, suffered a knee injury in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.

England has already secured a place in next year’s finals.