Malik Monk hits 3 at buzzer, Hornets top Pistons 109-106

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, right, celebrates with Cody Martin after Monk hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Charlotte won 109-106. AP Photo

Malik Monk hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

After Derrick Rose drove the lane and awkwardly threw the ball away with a second left, Charlotte got it at midcourt. Following a timeout, the Hornets threw several screens, with Monk flying around one near the top of the key. He caught a pass from Cody Martin and launched the winner.

Monk finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to help the Hornets snap a four-game losing streak. Terry Rozier added 19 points, and Devonte Graham had 18 points and 10 assists.

Langston Galloway had a career-high 32 points on seven 3-pointers for Detroit. Andre Drummond added 16 points and 20 rebounds, and Blake Griffin had 19 points after missing three games with left hamstring and posterior knee soreness.

The Pistons have lost four straight.

MAGIC 111, SPURS 109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points, hitting two late 3-pointers, and Orlando handed San Antonio its fourth straight loss.

Terrence Ross had 10 of his season-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs.