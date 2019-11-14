Los Angeles visits New Orleans in Western Conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Los Angeles visits New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup.

New Orleans finished 23-29 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.4 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 30.8 from beyond the arc.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Los Angeles went 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 6.8 steals, 4.7 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (left ankle), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (right knee soreness), Josh Hart: out (knee/ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (adductor).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Paul George: day to day (right shoulder).