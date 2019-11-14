Bucks and Bulls meet in division matchup

Chicago Bulls (4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Chicago visits Milwaukee for a Central Division matchup.

Milwaukee finished 14-2 in Central Division action and 33-8 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks averaged 26.0 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

Chicago finished 3-13 in Central Division play and 13-28 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine: day to day (ankle sprain), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb sprain), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot contusion).