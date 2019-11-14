Atlanta visits Phoenix after Young’s 42-point game

Atlanta Hawks (4-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

Atlanta visits the Phoenix Suns after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks' 125-121 win over the Nuggets.

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 16-36 in Eastern Conference games and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Hawks shot 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder), Vince Carter: out (personal reasons).