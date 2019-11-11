Lady Vols lose Zaay Green to torn ACL in her right knee

Tennessee guard Zaay Green has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, leaving the Lady Vols without one of their top returning players.

Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper announced before her team's 74-63 victory at No. 15 Notre Dame on Monday night that Green had hurt her knee in practice Saturday.

Harper said in a statement that "we all hurt terribly for Zaay because of how hard she has worked to improve her game and help our program this season."

Green, a 6-foot sophomore, was averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists through Tennessee's first two games of the season. She had averaged 9.6 points and 4 rebounds as a freshman last season.

The injury to Green leaves Rennia Davis as the Lady Vols' only available player who ranked among Tennessee's top six scorers last season.