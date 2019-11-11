Los Angeles and Toronto meet in cross-conference game

Toronto Raptors (7-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles and Toronto face off in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers gave up 114.3 points per game while committing 23.3 fouls last season.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall with a 26-15 record on the road a season ago. The Raptors averaged 25.4 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).