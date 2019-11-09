Suzuki shoots 67 to win Japan Classic by 3 strokes

Japan's Ai Suzuki watches her shot during the second round of the LGPA Japan Classic golf tournament in Otsu, Shiga prefecture, western Japan Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP)

Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to win the LPGA Japan Classic by three strokes on Sunday.

Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).

Minjee Lee finished in third place at 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

Gaby Lopez, who started the final round in second place three strokes back, offset a pair of birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 72 that left her tied for sixth place with three others including two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng (70).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, was tied for 24th place after a 71.