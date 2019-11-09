Perry scores 34 to carry Stetson over W. Illinois 77-75

Rob Perry had 34 points as Stetson narrowly defeated Western Illinois 77-75 on Saturday night.

Perry hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 13 points for Stetson (2-0). Jahlil Rawley added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Christiaan Jones, whose 23.0 points per game entering the contest led the Hatters, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Zion Young scored a career-high 24 points for the Leathernecks (0-2). Ben Pyle added 13 points. C.J. Duff had 11 points.

Stetson plays Purdue Fort Wayne on the road next Saturday. Western Illinois plays UT Martin at home on Wednesday.

