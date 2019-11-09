Norfolk St. pulls away from NC Central for 38-21 win

Juwan Carter threw two touchdown passes, Justin Smith had 106 yards receiving and a score and Norfolk State beat North Carolina Central 38-21 on Saturday.

Norfolk State (4-6, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic) never trailed.

Half of Smith's receiving yards came on a 53-yard touchdown catch from Carter for 10-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter. The Eagles got back in it when Davius Richard threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Treveyon Pratt just before the end of the quarter.

Kevin Johnson's 2-yard TD run made it a 17-7 lead. Early in the third, Richard threw a 23-yard TD pass to Daeshawn Stephens to reduce the deficit to three, but they never got closer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Richard threw for 384 yards and three scores for NC Central (4-6, 3-3). E.J. Hicks had 140 receiving yards on seven receptions.