Wynn scores 5 times to lead Furman past VMI 60-21

Devin Wynn rushed for 102 yards and scored five touchdowns as Furman routed VMI 60-21 on Saturday.

Furman (No. 10 FCS, 7-3, 6-1 Southern Conference) outgained the Keydets 636-381.

The Paladins scored two touchdowns in each quarter. In addition to Wynn's four touchdowns on the ground, Dominic Roberto ran for one, Jeff McElveen ran for another and Hamp Sisson threw scoring passes to Wynn and Devin Abrams. Thomas Gordon had 10 receptions for 148 yards and Sisson was 17-of-22 passing for 277 yards and the two scores.

Furman took an early 15-0 lead on two 1-yard runs by Wynn but VMI responded with Reece Udinski's 45-yard TD pass to Jakob Herres and Alex Ramsey's 49-yard run. Wynn scored on two more short runs and Furman led 32-21 at halftime before blanking the Keydets (4-6, 3-4) in the second half.

Udinski was 23 of 34 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for VMI. Ramsey carried 20 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.