Pulisic keeps up scoring run for Chelsea in win over Palace

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, left, scores his sides second goal past Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita during their English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Christian Pulisic scored his fifth goal in three Premier League games as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace's defense survived a Chelsea onslaught in the first half — the Blues recording 11 shots to zero for Palace at the break — but Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock soon after.

Abraham read the game well to beat Palace's offside trap in the 52nd minute and met a backheel pass from Willian before shooting low for his 10th league goal of the season.

Pulisic ensured Chelsea's sixth consecutive league win in the 79th with a header when Michy Batshuayi's shot was deflected and looped into the air.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The American didn't get a Premier League start from August until Oct. 26, when he took full advantage with a hat trick against Burnley. He followed up a week later with a goal against Watford.