Golden State faces Minnesota in Western Conference showdown

Golden State Warriors (2-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes Minnesota and Golden State take the court.

Minnesota went 22-30 in Western Conference play and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (shoulder).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: out (finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).