Utah takes on Milwaukee, aims for 5th straight home win

Milwaukee Bucks (6-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

Utah heads into a matchup with Milwaukee as winners of four straight home games.

Utah finished 50-32 overall with a 29-12 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall with a 27-14 record on the road a season ago. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: out (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).

Bucks Injuries: None listed.