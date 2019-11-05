Arkansas suspends F Reggie Chaney for violating team rules

Arkansas has suspended sophomore forward Reggie Chaney indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

The school made the announcement in a release on Tuesday.

Chaney, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. He will be allowed to practice with the team until he meets the terms of his suspension.

Arkansas also announced that the NCAA has denied a waiver for sophomore Connor Vanover to be eligible as a transfer this season. Vanover will redshirt this season and have three years of eligibility remaining.