Cubs exercise Rizzo’s $16.5M option, decline Morrow, Barnett

The Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman.

Rizzo, who won his third Gold Glove on Sunday, agreed in 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two club options. He would have received a $2 million buyout if the option had been declined.

Chicago's option for 2021 also is for $16.5 million with a $2 million buyout. If that is exercised, the deal would be worth $72 million over nine seasons.

Morrow's option was for $12 million, and he will receive a $3 million buyout. Barnett and Graveman both had options for $3 million.