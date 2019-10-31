New Orleans takes on Denver on 4-game slide

Denver Nuggets (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

New Orleans aims to end its four-game slide when the Pelicans play Denver.

New Orleans finished 23-29 in Western Conference action and 19-22 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 116.8 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Denver went 54-28 overall and 20-21 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 7.7 steals, 4.4 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Jrue Holiday: day to day (knee), Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee soreness).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.