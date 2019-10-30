Kolbe back for Springboks for World Cup final vs England

Flying winger Cheslin Kolbe returns in the only change to South Africa's squad for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against England.

The two-time champions held off Wales 19-16 in a dour semifinal last week and coach Rassie Erasmus had forecast no major changes to his 23-man squad.

Kolbe, who missed the semifinal because of an ankle injury, replaces S'bu Nkosi on the wing in the only change to the XV.

South Africa has won the title both teams it has reached the final, beating New Zealand at Johannesburg in 1995 and England in Paris in 2007. There were no tries scored in either of those games, with the kickers compiling all the points.

Francois Steyn, the only South African to play in the final in '07, was included on the bench as utility back.

England had a 19-7 win over New Zealand last weekend to end the two-time defending champion All Blacks' run at a third consecutive title.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.