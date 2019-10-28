Orlando heads to Toronto for conference matchup

Orlando Magic (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Orlando travels to Toronto for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Toronto went 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Raptors averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Magic allowed opponents to score 106.6 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee).

Magic Injuries: None listed.