New York takes on Chicago on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-3, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

New York looks to break its three-game slide when the Knicks play Chicago.

New York went 11-41 in Eastern Conference play and 9-32 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 113.8 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 22-60 overall and 13-28 on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 7.4 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (illness).