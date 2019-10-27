Detroit takes on St. Louis on 7-game slide

St. Louis Blues (5-3-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-8-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its seven-game skid when the Red Wings take on St. Louis.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 17-19-5 record at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled a .901 save percentage while giving up 3.1 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall a season ago while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues scored 50 power play goals with a 21.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body).