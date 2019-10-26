Middle Tennessee romps to 50-17 upset of FIU

Terelle West, Asher O'Hara and Jayy McDonald all rushed for over 100 yards as Middle Tennessee dominated the third quarter to upset Florida International 50-17 on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) lost four of its last five games prior to demolishing FIU (4-4, 2-3), which was on a three-game win streak.

O'Hara accounted for three scores, as he threw for one and ran for two more while amassing 159 yards rushing. West ran for three touchdowns and 130 yards on just nine carries. McDonald rushed for 138 yards and one score — a 92-yard dash late in the final quarter.

The Blue Raider defenders shut down FIU in the second half, dominating the final two periods, 36-0. They recovered four fumbles while limiting the Panthers to 89 yards rushing for the game. The Blue Raiders totaled 471 yards on the ground, fourth best in program history.

James Morgan threw for 208 yards and two scores for FIU which led 17-14 at the half.