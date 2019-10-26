Perkins, Southern Miss defense lead way in 20-6 victory

Kevin Perkins ran for his first two touchdowns as a Golden Eagle and the Southern Miss defense smothered Rice 20-6 on Saturday.

Perkins gave Southern Miss a 10-0 halftime lead with a 2-yard run to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. He added a 38-yarder up the middle with 32 seconds left in the game.

The Owls (0-8, 0-4 Conference USA) managed only 8 yards rushing and 131 in the air. The Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) had a season-high eight sacks, led by Jacques Turner with 3½.

Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 23 and 34 yards, improving to 12 of 14 this season. Jack Abraham was 23-of-36 passing for 207 yards with an interception. Ten completions went to Tim Jones for 96 yards.

Austin Trammell caught a 15-yard pass from Wiley Green for Rice's only points with six minutes left in the third quarter.