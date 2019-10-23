Magic, Vucevic beat Cavaliers in season opener

Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic, right, goes up for a shot past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-85 on Wednesday night in the season opener for each team.

Evan Fournier scored 16 points for Orlando, and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and six assists. It was Fultz's first game with the Magic after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft was acquired in a February trade with Philadelphia.

Kevin Love had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by as many as 20 points. Collin Sexton and Tristan Thompson each scored 16 points in John Beilein's first game as Cavs coach.

Darius Garland finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting in his NBA debut. Garland was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft.

Fournier scored to give Orlando a 53-33 lead with 2:37 left in the first half, but Cleveland battled back in the third quarter.

Sexton made a 3-pointer and Thompson had two straight buckets to trim the Magic's lead to 59-54 with 7:31 left.

The Cavaliers were down 73-67 early in the fourth when Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba each made a 3 to help the Magic pull away.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland also had five assists.

Magic: Fultz made his first four shots, none of them from beyond 10 feet, and finished 6 for 12. ... The Magic have won five of eight against the Cavaliers since losing 17 straight.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Home opener Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Magic: Play at Atlanta on Saturday.