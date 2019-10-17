Western Conference battle pits St. Louis against Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (3-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-2, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vancouver take the ice in Western Conference action.

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall and 25-18-7 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vancouver finished 21-21-8 in Western Conference play and 15-20-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).