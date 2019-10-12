Rice’s 3 TD passes helps Murray St. beat Tennessee St. 31-17

Preston Rice threw for 271 yards and three touchdown passes to lead Murray State to a 31-17 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Jared McCray and Cory Thomas each added 74 yards rushing for Murray State (4-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Cameron Rosendahl was 26 of 43 for 312 yards passing for Tennessee State (1-6, 0-3) but threw three interceptions. Te'kendrick Roberson ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Roberson's 3-yard TD run pulled the Tigers to 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. McCray broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring with 2:27 remaining.

Rice completed 24 of 44 pass attempts. LaMartez Brooks beat two defenders at the goal line and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Rice that stretched the Racers' lead to 21-10 to end the first half.