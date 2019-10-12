Lewis carries Central Michigan past New Mexico State, 42-28

Kobe Lewis rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as Central Michigan cruised past winless New Mexico State, 42-28 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Chippewas lost starting quarterback David Moore Tuesday to an NCAA suspension after he tested positive for a banned substance and now have won back-to-back games under first-year coach Jim McIlwain. Central Michigan has appealed the suspension.

Quinten Dormady stepped up to complete 14 of 24 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 44-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game to put the Chippewas in front, 7-0. Moore raced 57-yards for a score minutes later to make it 14-0 and his 20-yard dash early in the second quarter made it 21-7.

Jonathan Ward ran 75 yards for a score in the second quarter and Dormady added a 7-yard scoring pass to Tony Poljan in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion pass to Pimpleton that made it 42-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Josh Adkins was 24 of 40 for 263 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for New Mexico State (0-7).