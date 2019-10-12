Fourcade leads Nicholls over Northwestern State 45-35

Chase Fourcade passed for 188 yards and a touchdown and ran for 135 yards and two scores on Saturday, and Nicholls beat Northwestern State 45-35 to keep the Demons winless on the season.

Fourcade's 10-yard TD pass to Julien Gums gave the Colonels (4-2, 3-0 Southland Conference) a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Shelton Eppler threw touchdown passes to Quan Shorts and Gavin Landry in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 31-21, but the Demons (0-6, 0-3) could not get closer as the teams traded touchdowns twice in the fourth quarter.

Kendall Bussey ran eight times for 102 yards and Dontrell Taylor ran 14 times for 52 yards and three touchdowns for Nicholls. The Colonels outrushed the Demons 349-41.

Eppler completed 27 of 37 passes for 387 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for Northwestern State.