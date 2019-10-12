Mancuso leads Richmond past Maine 24-17

Joe Mancuso ran for two touchdowns and his 66-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller gave Richmond the lead for good in a 24-17 win over Maine on Saturday.

The Black Bears led 10-7 at halftime to set up the decisive third quarter. Mancuso's 1-yard TD plunge capped a 7-play, 79-yard drive with 6:22 left in the third.

As the quarter drew to a close, Maine regained the lead when Joe Fagnano threw an 87-yard TD pass to Andre Miller. Richmond (3-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) pinned Maine at its own 1-yard line after a 68-yard punt by Jake Larson. Maine's four-play, 99-yard drive took a little more than two minutes.

Following a short kickoff that Aaron Dykes returned 15 yards to Richmond's 34-yard line, Mancuso connected with Fuller for a 21-17 advantage with 30 seconds left in the third.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fuller finished 127 yards on three receptions.

Miller tallied 115 yards in receiving yards with four receptions for Maine (2-4, 0-3).