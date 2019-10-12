David Freese, former World Series MVP, retires at 36

Los Angeles Dodgers' Russell Martin (55) celebrates with David Freese (25) after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Strickland during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. At left is Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki. AP Photo

David Freese is retiring after an 11-year career that included a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP.

The 36-year-old infielder announced his decision Saturday on Twitter.

He made his final appearance Wednesday in a deciding Game 5 of an NL Division Series, striking out as a pinch-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They lost 7-3 to the Washington Nationals. Freese had started Game 1 at first base.

Freese batted .315 in 79 games for the Dodgers this season, with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. He played his final two years with the Dodgers after stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh.

He made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 2009 and became a postseason star two years later. Freese batted .545 with 12 hits in the NL Championship Series in 2011. He also set a MLB postseason record with 21 RBIs and earned MVP honors in the NLCS and World Series.