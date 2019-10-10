Redskins-Dolphins Preview Capsule

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-5) at MIAMI (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 0-5, Miami 0-4

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 9-5

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Redskins 17-10, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Patriots 33-7; Dolphins had bye, lost to New England 33-7

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 31, Dolphins No. 32

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (27), PASS (26).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (23).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (31).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins and Dolphins rank 31st and 32nd in point differential. Redskins have been outscored 151-73, and Dolphins have been outscored 163-26, worst differential after four games since at least 1940. ... After halftime Dolphins have been outscored 81-0, and Redskins have been outscored 73-33. ... Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan is making debut after Jay Gruden was fired. Callahan was Washington's offensive line coach. ... Callahan last coached NFL game with Raiders in 2003. ... Running back Adrian Peterson is three rushing touchdowns from tying Walter Payton for fourth on all-time list. ... Redskins TE Jordan Reed is expected to be out again with concussion. ... Miami is on pace both to score fewest points in 16-game season, and to allow most. ... Fifty players in NFL have scored more touchdowns than Dolphins. ... Dolphins have scored two touchdowns and have given up 21. They rank last in red-zone offense and defense. ... Miami has had lead for 3 minutes, 47 seconds this season. ... Dolphins rank last in NFL in turnover differential at minus-7. ... Josh Rosen ranks 34th in 32-team league in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown passes. ... DE Taco Charlton has sack in each of first two games with Miami. ... Dolphins play at home for fourth time in first five games. ... Fantasy tip: Callahan loves to run ball, which means Peterson will likely get lots of carries against defense allowing 4.8 yards per rush.