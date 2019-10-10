Eagles-Vikings Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (3-2) at MINNESOTA (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 2-3; Vikings 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Tied 14-14

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Eagles 23-21, Oct. 7, 2018

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Jets 31-6; Vikings beat Giants 28-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 9, Vikings No. 13

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (18), PASS (21).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (1), PASS (27).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (9), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First visit to Minnesota by Eagles since winning franchise's first Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018. Eagles beat Vikings 38-7 in NFC championship game that year to get there. ... Teams have met four times in postseason, all wins by Eagles. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz, native of border state North Dakota, will play first game in Minnesota. He was redshirt in first year of college with North Dakota State team that beat University of Minnesota in 2011 and was injured before Super Bowl. ... TE Zach Ertz had 10 catches for 110 yards and TD in last meeting with Vikings and has six-plus receptions in three of four career games against Vikes. ... Eagles are second in league in third-down conversions at 52.9%, behind Texans. ... Last week against Jets, Eagles became first team in NFL history with 10 sacks and two defensive TDs in single game. ... Eagles have allowed fewest rushing yards in league since start of 2016 season, averaging 90.6 yards per game. Last individual 100-yard rusher against them was Ezekiel Elliott for Cowboys. ... Vikings tied for NFL lead with Chiefs, Giants and Raiders with three TD drives of 90-plus yards this season. Those four teams account for half of the league total. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook had career-high 218 yards from scrimmage last week against Giants. Through his first 20 career games, Cook has the third-most yards (2,106) from scrimmage in team history behind Adrian Peterson (2,228) and Chuck Foreman (2,107). Peterson's start included NFL single-game record 296 rushing yards. ... Vikings WR Stefon Diggs had 10 catches in game against Eagles last year. Through five games this season, he has only 16 receptions. ... Vikings have allowed fifth-fewest points per game in NFL at 14.6. ... Fantasy tip: Eagles RB Jordan Howard had 606 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in six career games against Vikings while with Bears.