Vegas takes on Boston in non-conference battle

Boston Bruins (2-0-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Boston in a non-conference matchup.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall a season ago while going 24-12-5 at home. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and 11 shorthanded.

Boston went 49-24-9 overall and 20-15-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season, 65 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.