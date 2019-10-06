Gladbach routs Augsburg 5-1, moves top of the Bundesliga

Gladbach's scorer Patrick Herrmann, center, and his teammates celebrate their side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Augsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Marius Becker

Borussia Mönchengladbach moved top of the Bundesliga with its fourth straight win as it routed Augsburg 5-1 on Sunday.

Wout Weghorst's 69th-minute strike was enough for Wolfsburg to defeat promoted Union Berlin 1-0 at home and stay just behind surprise leader Gladbach in second place.

Patrick Herrmann scored twice for Gladbach, which effectively decided the result in the first 13 minutes by racing into a three-goal lead.

Marcus Thuram surged forward and cut the ball back for Denis Zakaria in the second minute, Herrmann scored in similar fashion in the eighth — when Alassane Plea pulled the ball back — and Herrmann combined with Plea again to make it 3-0 in the 13th.

A mistake from Augsburg 'keeper Tomas Koubek gifted Plea the fourth goal in the 39th. Koubek tripped over his own feet as he attempted to control Felix Uduokhai's back pass and couldn't stop a grateful Plea from scoring.

Augsburg had a penalty appeal turned down through the VAR before the break after André Hahn went down under Yann Sommer's challenge, but the visitors pulled one back in the 81st through Florian Niederlechner on a rebound after Sommer saved Fredrik Jensen's effort.

Herrmann set up Breel Embolo for Gladbach's fifth two minutes later.

Gladbach is one point ahead of second-place Wolfsburg and two points clear of Bayern Munich and four other teams after seven rounds. Bayern was stunned 2-1 at home by Hoffenheim on Saturday, the seven-time defending champion's first defeat of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Werder Bremen later Sunday.

