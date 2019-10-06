Hurricanes host the Lightning following overtime victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Tampa Bay after the Hurricanes knocked off Washington 3-2 in overtime.

Carolina finished 46-29-7 overall a season ago while going 24-13-4 at home. Goalies for the Hurricanes compiled a .906 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 28.4 shots per game last season.

Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall with a 30-9-2 record on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 319 total goals last season while collecting 547 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).