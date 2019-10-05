Villanova escapes with 35-28 win over William & Mary

William & Mary's Donavyn Lester runs towards the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Villanova Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Williamsburg, Va. Mike Caudill

Daniel Smith threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dee Wil Barlee on fourth-and-goal with 1:59 left in the game and Villanova held off William & Mary 35-28 on Saturday.

Villanova (6-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll and one of six remaining undefeated teams, had its hands full with the upset-minded Tribe (2-4, 0-2).

Kilton Anderson staked William & Mary to a 7-0 lead with a 12-yard TD pass to Kane Everson, capping a 12-play, 77-yard game-opening drive. After forcing a Villanova punt, the Tribe turned the ball over on their first play from scrimmage when Drew Wiley forced an Everson fumble after a catch and Nowooola Awopetu returned it eight yards to the William & Mary 17-yard line. Two plays later Justin Covington scored on a 3-yard run to knot the score at 7.

The Wildcats took advantage of a 22-yard punt by Will Michael to grab a 14-7 lead, scoring on Smith's 16-yard toss to Jaaron Hayek. Villanova stretched its lead to 21-7 on Barlee's 15-yard TD run, but Anderson connected with Zach Burdick for a 16-yard score sandwiched around a pair of missed field goals by Villanova's Drew Kresge and the Tribe trailed 21-14 at halftime.

William & Mary knotted the score at 21, using a marathon 17-play drive that covered 76 yards and took 7:36 off the clock with Bronson Yoder scoring on a 2-yard run.

Villanova recaptured the lead at 28-21 when Smith hooked up with Hayek for a 37-yard score, but Anderson again pulled the Tribe even when he hit Everson for a 20-yard TD on fourth-and-1 with 9:56 remaining in the game.

The Wildcats took the lead for good with a 16-play drive that took nearly 8 minutes off the clock.

The Tribe drove to the Villanova 30-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

Smith completed 21 of 34 passes for 250 yards and three TDs for the Wildcats. Anderson finished 25-of-33 passing for 245 yards and three scores. Everson caught 11 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

